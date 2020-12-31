140 Republicans to join Trump’s effort to overturn the election on January 6th: CNN's Jake Tapper
Gage Skidmore.

Donald Trump has demanded that Vice President Mike Pence and congressional Republicans overturn the results of the 2020 election so that the GOP will continue to control the White House despite President-elect Joe Biden winning.

As part of his effort, Trump has repeatedly lied about the results.

As part of the effort, Trump has urged his supporters to descend upon the nation's capitol on January 6th.

On Thursday, CNN's Jake Tapper cited two House Republicans telling him that over 140 GOP members of Congress will back Trump's effort to overturn the election.

"2 House Republicans tell me they expect as of now that at least 140 Republican Members of the House will on Jan 6 object to and vote against the Electoral College results showing President-elect Biden won," Tapper reported.