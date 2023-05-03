'Beyond insane': Another billionaire donor drops Trump over election lies

A Georgia billionaire who was one of the state’s biggest financial backers of Donald Trump has dropped the former president over election fraud lies, according to a leaked recording.

Tommy Bagwell announced his decision at a closed-door RNC donor retreat in Nashville, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The recording was first aired by activist Lauren Windsor.

“I want to, unfortunately, say something that’s probably not very popular in this crowd,” Cummings, a former poultry magnate, said, according to the AJC.

“So, to keep you from throwing things at me, I figure I’d say it.”

He went on to call election denial claims “beyond insane.”

“One of the worst things you can do in this stuff is start repeating and promoting stuff that absolutely just didn’t happen. And Georgia’s election was pretty damn clean,” he said.

“Everything, especially that Mr. Trump promoted that I heard, was roundly and convincingly debunked.”

He pointed out that he had given a fortune to Trump, then added: “Not anymore.”

The meeting was attended by Trump attorney Cleta Mitchell, the AJC reported. She responded by repeating the election fraud conspiracies.

“There are problems in Fulton County,” she said. “There are problems in DeKalb County. And we know what they are now,” she said to applause. “I just want to prepare for those before 2024.”