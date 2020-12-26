Trump rips GOP senators and vows to overturn the election: ‘WE WILL WIN!!!’

President Donald Trump angrily attacked members of his own political party while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"Time for Republican Senators to step up and fight for the Presidency, like the Democrats would do if they had actually won. The proof is irrefutable!" Trump claimed, despite the fact he has yet to present any evidence of widespread fraud.

"Massive late night mail-in ballot drops in swing states, stuffing the ballot boxes (on video), double voters, dead voters, fake signatures, illegal immigrant voters, banned Republican vote watchers, MORE VOTES THAN ACTUAL VOTERS (check out Detroit & Philadelphia), and much more," Trump argued, despite having been unable to prove such allegations in court.

"The numbers are far greater than what is necessary to win the individual swing states, and cannot even be contested," he continued. "Courts are bad, the FBI and "Justice" didn't do their job, and the United States Election System looks like that of a third world country. Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time, it is Fake News, and now we have Big Tech (with Section 230) to deal with."

"But when it is all over, and this period of time becomes just another ugly chapter in our Country's history, WE WILL WIN!!!" Trump falsely claimed.







