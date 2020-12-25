Trump nailed for tweet claiming he saved GOP members in an election he calls a fraud

Donald Trump (AFP)
Many who saw President Donald Trump's Christmas Eve rant on Twitter questioned how Trump could claim that eight Republicans won reelection because of him while also saying that the election was fraudulent.
Trump pledged that he "will NEVER FORGET" that the GOP wouldn't fight for his election after President-elect Joe Biden was named the winner in November.
Trump supporters flocked to him asking what the name of the new political party would be, attack Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and demand that the GOP splinter into two groups.
Others lashed out at Trump for continuing to demand he stop tweeting his personal vendettas about the election.
See the tweets below:
He's taking them down with him--or trying. I used to look at the GOP senators during the impeachment trial and w… https://t.co/yozsjq0P8E— Norm Eisen (@Norm Eisen)1608852240.0
Yet another spoiled brat wants to have a temper tantrum on Christmas Eve... In 26 days we will forget all about thi… https://t.co/JENO3tbWVR— Richard W. Painter (@Richard W. Painter)1608857382.0
But, failed to save hundreds of thousands of Americans. https://t.co/WT2G2CYBdx— Joyce Alene (@Joyce Alene)1608855808.0
how could you have managed to "save" 8 senators from a "rigged election" but somehow not have managed to save yours… https://t.co/XxQVNVMeUu— Kurt Bardella (@Kurt Bardella)1608852426.0
Will you sign the government funding/covid relief bill? Govt shuts down Monday. Unemployment runs out Saturday. https://t.co/xiBoRvHBpc— Jake Sherman (@Jake Sherman)1608852420.0
Scrooge #Trump and his congressional Republican enablers #TrumpStink https://t.co/ghiLfr5nP5— Steve Cohen (@Steve Cohen)1608851718.0
I don't get it was it rigged or not. Cause if it was rigged then Mitch lost right?
— Bobby Idol (@cryptorney) December 25, 2020
About 14 million Americans will lose unemployment aid on December 26 after Trump and Congress were unable to reach a deal.
Families on brink of eviction, hunger describe nightmare Christmas as $900 billion relief bill hangs in limbo.
— Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) December 25, 2020
You saved crap.
— Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 24, 2020
If the election was rigged for President, why not for Senate and House? If the election was rigged, why haven't Trump's lawyers presented any evidence of this in court, where they have lost 59 cases after the election?
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 24, 2020
Mitch rn pic.twitter.com/BPVdX1WKLg
— Scott Greer 6'2" IQ 187 Whitepilled (@ScottMGreer) December 24, 2020
bro, 81 million people got what they wanted for Christmas.
also: "I WILL NEVER FORGET" ... oh man, get over yourself
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 24, 2020
Let me ask Trumpers a question
Federal Judges
Supreme Court Justices
DHS head
AG Barr
Trump endorsed congressmen
Trumps own legal team stating they arent alleging fraud
No evidence
Case after case being thrown out
At what point do you maybe think Trump is...idk...lying?
— Robert Fuller (@Medic2257) December 24, 2020
Waaaa! Those mean old republicans won't help me steal the election! pic.twitter.com/R7hYhFzDF0
— Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) December 24, 2020
Yes, they're all against you! You should leave the Republican party and start your own political party. THAT WILL SHOW THEM!
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) December 24, 2020
He is the Me President. It's all ME ME ME ME ME ME and to hell with Americans.
— Merry Chaos to All (@SpacewaysTravel) December 24, 2020
You couldn't save a Big Mac if it was drowning in your belly button. You're going to prison, traitor.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) December 24, 2020
@Kathlee12624110 @realDonaldTrump Do you think for 1 second Trump cares about anyone but himself?— jerry jr (@jerry jr)1608851794.0
SIR YOU MUST FIGHT MITCH MCCONNELL FOR GOP SUPREMACY SIR!! pic.twitter.com/hMN31cFbSD
— J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) December 24, 2020