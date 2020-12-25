Trump nailed for tweet claiming he saved GOP members in an election he calls a fraud
Donald Trump (AFP)

Many who saw President Donald Trump's Christmas Eve rant on Twitter questioned how Trump could claim that eight Republicans won reelection because of him while also saying that the election was fraudulent.

Trump pledged that he "will NEVER FORGET" that the GOP wouldn't fight for his election after President-elect Joe Biden was named the winner in November.

Trump supporters flocked to him asking what the name of the new political party would be, attack Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and demand that the GOP splinter into two groups.

Others lashed out at Trump for continuing to demand he stop tweeting his personal vendettas about the election.

See the tweets below: