'CRIME OF THE CENTURY!' Trump issues furious statements lashing out at Pence and Mitch McConnell for his election loss

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump issued a pair of statements doubling down on the "big lie" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him — and specifically going after former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for not doing more to help him stay in office.

"As our Country is being destroyed, both inside and out, the Presidential Election of 2020 will go down as THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!" wrote Trump in his first statement, following up with a second that said, "The polls were a joke. I won States in a landslide that I was predicted to lose days before the election," Trump added. "Other states had me purposely so far down that it would force people, even fans, to say "Let's stay home Darling. We love our President, but he can't win." ... It's called SUPPRESSION POLLING and it should be illegal."

"The 2020 Presidential Election was, by far, the greatest Election Fraud in the history," continued Trump. "Had Mike Pence had the courage to send the Electoral College vote back to the states for recertification, and had Mitch McConnell fought for us instead of being the weak and pathetic leader he is, we would right now have a Republican President who would be VETOING the horrific Socialistic Bills that are rapidly going through Congress, including Open Borders, High Taxes, Massive Regulations, and so much else!"



