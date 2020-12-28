'He quotes his own imagination': Trump jeered for tweeting lie-filled election 'quote' with no source
Donald Trump (AFP)

President Donald Trump was mocked on Monday after he tweeted a quote about the 2020 election but declined to share the source.

“Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump," Trump wrote, adding quotations marks around his statement.

A Google search for the quote only returned the president's tweet.

Similar claims have been rated false and "pants on fire" by Politifact.

Twitter users immediately heckled the president for refusing to provide a source for his misinformation.

"I love how he quotes his own imagination. Clear sign of mental illness right there," one person wrote.

