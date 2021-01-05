Trump defender Elise Stefanik slammed for helping a ‘deluded’ president undermine democracy

In a statement to the New York Post this Monday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she plans to object during the Electoral College certification process this Wednesday.

"I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6," her statement read. "I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our Democratic process."

In an op-ed published this Tuesday, the Editorial Board for the Times Union slammed Stefanik's "convoluted" announcement, saying there's "no excuse at such an incendiary moment" for such political posturing and that her reasoning for such a move is "bunk."

"There is no fuzzy moral ground here," the Editorial Board writes. "Either you stand for the rule of law and accept the results of an election that Mr. Trump has not a shred of credible evidence to challenge, or you follow a deluded or corrupt president — take your pick — and the mob he and his surrogates and radical right-wing propagandists have whipped into a frenzy."

"What message will Republicans in the House and Senate send this time, not just to Mr. Trump, but to the next would-be autocrat — or madman, take your pick — looking to subvert our democracy?" the Board continues. "And will they vote not as if their political future depends upon it, but America's?"

