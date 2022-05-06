Trump allies are pouring millions of dollars into Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition project: report

On Thursday, Rolling Stone reported that of the $7 billion in equity financing tech billionaire Elon Musk has acquired to execute his takeover of Twitter, a significant portion of it comes from people who have ties to former President Donald Trump.

This was revealed on a list of investors that also includes Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud, who has agreed to buy 34,948,975 shares of Twitter at $54.20, even though he previously rejected a similar offer as "nuts".

"Many of the names on this list are all nebulously (or tangibly) connected to the wider Trump universe," reported Jack Crosbie. "This may simply be due to the fact that nearly all of America’s megarich are all in business together in order to make each other more rich. Still, Maggie Haberman at the Times points out that Zach Witkoff, the son of Witkoff Capital founder Steve Witkoff ($100 million investment in MuskTwitter) recently got married at Mar-a-Lago with Trump in attendance. Steve Witkoff, in turn, used to be one of Trump’s real estate lawyers."

"Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is also a big investor, forking over $1 billion. Ellison is good friends with Musk, apparently. He’s also one of Trump’s wealthiest supporters," continued the report. "Meanwhile, Brookfield, a Canadian asset management company and a new $250 million investor in Twitter, is also deeply linked to the Trumps. In 2019, Brookfield took out a 99-year lease on 666 Fifth Avenue, which was owned by the Kushner family, paying the entire lease’s $1.1 billion sum up front and massively bailing out the Kushners’ struggling business."

Musk has claimed that his interest in Twitter is to promote "free speech," although he has been vague about what policies specifically he would change.

Some have speculated that one policy change would be allowing former President Donald Trump back onto the website, who was banned in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump, so far, has claimed he won't return to Twitter even if allowed, and will focus instead on Truth Social, his right-wing Twitter alternative.