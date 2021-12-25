Trump got $4 million from the UK government while serving as president: report

While serving as president of the United States, Donald Trump received millions of dollars from the United Kingdom.

"Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses claimed $4 million in Covid-relief furlough payouts from the UK Government, according to newly released accounts," The Independent reported.

The newspaper reported Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd, which owns Trump Turnberry, lost $4.6 million and Trump's Aberdeenshire course lost $1.7 million.

Article 1, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution bans federal officeholders from accepting money from foreign governments.

"No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State," the Constitution reads.