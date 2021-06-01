Trump endorses Greg Abbott for third term as Texas governor

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) just scored a key endorsement for his third term in office. Texas, which doesn't have term limits for the gubernatorial seat as of the Reconstruction-era constitution of 1869. It's one of only 14 total states in the U.S. which doesn't have term limits.

"Greg is a staunch defender of the Second Amendment ... and is all in on Election Integrity (sic)," Trump said in a statement. Abbott has fought to restrict voter access to the polls. While the legislature didn't pass the strict voter ban bill, Abbott is threatening to call a special session to ensure the bill's passage. It's the key piece of legislation that Donald Trump wants in each state to prevent non-Trump voters from access to the polls.

