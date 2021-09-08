Trump is delivering commentary on a heavyweight boxing match -- and charging fans $50 to watch

Donald Trump has a new gig after leaving the White House in January after losing the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden.

"Former president Donald Trump has signed a contract to provide commentary on a 'gamecast' of Saturday's boxing event headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, Triller told ESPN. His son, Donald Trump Jr., will join him at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida," ESPN reported Tuesday.

ESPN reports the Trumps will offer their views on boxing during the entire four-fight telecast.

"I love great fighters and great fights," the former president said. "I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside."

Holyfield was added to the fight after Oscar De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trump "gamecast" of the match costs $49.99