‘People are dead’: Leading evangelical calls for Trump to resign after insurrection

Russell Moore, the influential evangelical Christian who currently serves as the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, has called on President Donald Trump to resign before the end of his term in less than two weeks.

Reacting to the violent Trump-incited mob that overtook the United States Capitol building earlier this week, Moore scolded the president for his role in unleashing violence upon a coequal branch of the American government.

"Mr. President, people are dead," Moore wrote on Twitter. "The Capitol is ransacked. There are 12 dangerous days for our country left. Could you please step down and let our country heal?"

The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial page similarly called upon Trump to resign in the wake of the riots he inspired, and said that his role in stoking the riots was an impeachable offense.

Congressional Democrats have also called on Trump to resign and have warned him that he will be impeached if he does not do so.