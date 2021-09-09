White House staff indicates Biden isn’t going to block access to Trump’s Jan. 6 records

The White House indicated that President Joe Biden won't block attempts to access former President Donald Trump's documents pertaining to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Reuters reporter Jan Wolfe tweeted Thursday that a White House official said that they have been working with the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 to ensure information is handed over.
"Executive Branch agencies have been engaging with Congress on matters relating to January 6 for several months now and will continue to do so, including with the Select Committee," the official told Wolfe.
"The President has been clear that the events of January 6th were an unprecedented assault on our democracy – and he believes they deserve a full investigation to determine what transpired and ensure it can never happen again," the official also said.
On Aug. 25, the House committee gave two weeks for the Executive Branch to comply with subpoenas and Sept. 9 marks that deadline.