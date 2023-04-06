Trump explodes at 'these morons in the White House' after report blames him for Afghanistan debacle
Donald Trump at a press conference in 2017. (Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump threw another Truth Social tantrum in the wake of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's thirty-four-felony-count indictment against him on Thursday afternoon, railing against President Joe Biden's handling of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan that he negotiated himself in 2020 before he lost the election.

The agreement outlined the future of the war-torn country and set parameters for the relationship between the US and the Taliban, which rules the Islamic Republican of Afghanistan through Sharia law.

Trump wrote at 4:47 p.m.:

These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing - Blame 'TRUMP' for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan. I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!

Trump's rant came shortly after the Biden administration blamed him for the chaos that ensued after the US pulled out.

"The 12-page report by the National Security Council summarizes the administration's assessment of the withdrawal and largely blamed former President Donald Trump's administration for the chaos that unfolded as U.S. troops were leaving and as Americans and Afghans evacuated from the country. The Taliban took over the country's government and have remained in power," NBC News noted.

"President Biden's choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor," the report said, according to NBC.

The White House also stated that the Trump administration "provided no plans for how to conduct the final withdrawal or to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies," further adding that "President Biden had committed to ending the war in Afghanistan, but when he came into office he was confronted with difficult realities left to him by the Trump administration."