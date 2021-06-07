‘The guy is NUTS’: Viewers stunned as Trump goes off on ‘insane’ Fox Business rant about fake Facebook ballot lockboxes

Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in 2018. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)
During a Fox Business interview with Stuart Varney on Monday, former President Donald Trump pushed a new conspiracy that Facebook paid hundreds of millions for "phony lockboxes" that accounted for "96 percent Biden votes," adding that, "They were like just dumping ballots, it was a phony deal!"
Trump has repeatedly pushed the big lie about the 2020 election during this interview with Stuart Varney, who refus… https://t.co/ixiUofjPta— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1623072327.0
Trump's new baseless claim that Facebook paid to rig the election with fake ballots triggered immediate mockery and bemusement on social media.
