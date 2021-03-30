‘Not looking good’ for him: Trump now facing ‘criminal exposure’ in Georgia – according to this ex-DOJ official

Speaking on MSNBC this Monday, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal told host Ari Melber said that former president Donald Trump is facing "criminal exposure" and "is the only president to have more open grand juries than election wins."

According to Katyal, the two grand juries in Georgia that are investigating Trump for trying to pressure state officials into changing the the 2020 election results represent a "very serious prosecutorial step."

"It looks like, according to the news reports, that they're on the verge of using their inquisitive powers to subpoena ― that is, get documents ― from the president," he said, adding that "if you're Donald Trump right now, it's not looking good."

Watch the full segment below, via MSNBC:



