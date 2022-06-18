Trump posts fake video of him striking Joe Biden in the head with a golf ball

Former President Donald Trump posted a fake video of Joe Biden to his "Truth Social" alternative to Twitter.

Trump launched his social networking platform after receiving a permanent suspension of his account two days after the Jan. 6 insurrection "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The video begins with Trump teeing off while playing golf, wearing his trademark red, "Make America Great Again" hat.



The video then shows a clip of Biden falling off his bicycle while vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The clip was edited to make it appear as if Trump's drive struck the leader of the free world in the head, knocking him off his bike.

The video was hosted by Rumble, an alternative to YouTube, and is not embeddable.

Trump had 89 million followers on Twitter, he has three million on Truth Social.