Former President Donald Trump is once again floating baseless claims that the FBI "planted" documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, even though the special master that he requested has told him he needs to show concrete proof to back up such claims.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump linked to months-old posts by conservative columnist Paul Sperry in which he implicated FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten in purported nefarious activity related to the search and seizure of top-secret government documents at Mar-a-Lago.

"Is Auten 'planting' or removing documents?" Trump asked while linking to the post. "We'll never know."

Trump then linked to another weeks-old Sperry post and used it as a platform to yet again attack the FBI.

"The Rank and File in the FBI is disgusted and embarrassed at the criminal activity going on within the once great FBI -- including 'covering' for crooks and scoundrels," wrote the twice-impeached former president. "The Public is angry!"

Late last month, special master Raymond Dearie told Trump's lawyers that they needed to produce real evidence that the FBI planted documents in an attempt to frame him, as he told them to "submit a declaration or affidavit that includes... a list of any specific items set forth in the Detailed Property Inventory that Plaintiff asserts were not seized from the Premises on Aug. 8, 2022."