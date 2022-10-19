'Worn down' Trump considers allowing FBI to search Mar-a-Lago again: report

CNN is reporting on a potential shift in Donald Trump's legal strategy over two months after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida result.

"Donald Trump’s legal team is weighing whether to allow federal agents to return to the former President’s Florida residence, and potentially conduct a supervised search, to satisfy the Justice Department’s demands that all sensitive government documents are returned, sources tell CNN," Sara Murray, Kristen Holmes and Gabby Orr reported.

The National Archives and Department of Justice both believe Trump continues to possess government documents.

"The possibility of allowing federal officials to return to Trump’s property – likely with Trump’s own lawyers present – is just one option on the table as the Trump team grapples with how best to protect the former President from legal jeopardy" CNN reported. "In the throes of multiple legal battles and hoping to alleviate some of the pressure he is facing, Trump has recently signaled to aides and allies that he is open to a less adversarial approach toward the Justice Department – one that might swiftly resolve the records issue after weeks of contentious court proceedings, according to people familiar with the situation."

Trump's legal team has reportedly been infighting about how to respond to the Justice Department.

"Sources close to Trump said that the former President has become more amenable to the cooperative approach being advocated by some of his more experienced lawyers, including former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise, who joined his legal team following the FBI search in August. Kise had faced headwinds from Trump and some of his more aggressive advisers," CNN reported. "Trump has favored a more pugilistic approach, even accusing federal investigators at one point of planting evidence during their search at Mar-a-Lago – a claim he has never substantiated in court."

One person close to the former president told CNN Trump "wants to move on" from the investigation.

CNN also received a quote from a source close to Trump who said he is "worn down."

