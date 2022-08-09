GOP lawmaker calls for FBI agents to be 'arrested on sight' after Trump raid
Anthony Sabatini speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Responding to the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Florida GOP state Rep. Anthony Sabatini has called for his state's legislature to break away from federal agencies.

“It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote on Twitter this Tuesday.

"Sever all ties with DOJ immediately," he added. "Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight."

As The Daily Beast points out, Sabatini was a supporter of Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump said Monday that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of "prosecutorial misconduct."

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he said in a statement posted on his Truth Social network.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024," Trump said.

"They even broke into my safe!"

The FBI declined to comment on whether the search was happening or what it might be for, nor did Trump give any indication of why federal agents were at his home.

But multiple media outlets cited sources close to the investigation as saying that agents were conducting a court-authorized search related to the potential mishandling of classified documents that had been sent to Mar-a-Lago.

