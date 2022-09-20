Former Trump aides 'tasked' with following former president and 'giving him positive reinforcement': NY Times reporter

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claimed on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump has his own team of people following him around and providing him with "positive reinforcement" from social media.

Trump has spent the past two years since leaving the White House continuing to promote his conspiracy theories around the 2020 presidential race and falsely claiming that he has been the victim of a "stolen" election. That philosophy is apparently being reinforced by a "cast" of people "tasked" with hanging out with Trump, particularly on the golf course.

Haberman didn't indicate whether these people were being paid or if they were former aides who have nothing else to do. She also didn't say who "tasked" the people with the duty of playing the role of the touching friend or ardent ally.

Trump was photographed on the golf course in Virginia last week, driving around in carts in the rain and chatting with people. Prior to that he was at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey where he often spends the summer. He returned to Florida this week, he said, to survey the scene five weeks after the FBI executed the search warrant on the Palm Beach estate.