Jan. 6 rioter who attacked cops with 'javelin-style' Trump flag gets prison sentence: report

A Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police officers with a Trump flag was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

Rodney Kenneth Milstreed was arrested in May 2022 for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers and a reporter during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Authorities said at the time that Milstreed picked up a flagpole and threw it, "javelin-style," striking an officer.

He pleaded guilty in April to assault charges and possessing an unregistered firearm, according to the AP.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Now, Milstreed has reportedly been hit with a five-year prison term, according to CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

"Judge sentences Capitol riot defendant Rodney Milsteed to FIVE YEARS in prison Feds argued Milsteed 'forcibly assaulted a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers' by throwing his wooden pick handle, with a Trump flag still attached, into the line of officers," MacFarlane wrote on Friday.

According to CBS News, Milstreed "prepared himself for battle" on the day of the infamous riot, "by injecting steroids and arming himself with a four-foot wooden club disguised as a flagpole, prosecutors wrote in a court filing."

You can read the full report right here.