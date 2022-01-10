RNC official dodges questions on forged election certificate: ‘That was a long time ago’

The Republican National Committee official alleged to have sent a forged election certificate declaring Donald Trump won the 2020 election dodged questions following revelations the document has been obtained by Congress.

"Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office provided the U.S. House committee that's investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection a certificate, signed by 16 Republicans, falsely claiming Donald Trump won Michigan's electoral votes," The Detroit News reported Monday. "It remained unclear Monday whether the committee was specifically probing the GOP electors certificate. But the records indicate the panel is looking into the effort to overturn Michigan's 2020 presidential election, a battleground state Democrat Joe Biden won by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points."

The newspaper obtained the documents in an open records request.

"According to a Dec. 14, 2020, memorandum, provided to the Jan. 6 committee, Kathy Berden, a Republican national committeewoman from Michigan, sent the GOP electors certificate to the U.S. Senate, the U.S. archivist, Benson's office and Robert Jonker, the chief judge of U.S. District Court for Michigan's Western District," the newspaper reported.

The newspaper asked why the group submitted the fake certificate.

"I can't comment on anything like that. That was a long time ago," Berden said.

New Michigan Republican Party co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock, Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot and the party's grassroots vice chairwoman, Marian Sheridan also allegedly signed the document.

