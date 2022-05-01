Trump mocks Fox for losing ratings for not being nice to him

Former President Donald Trump attacked Fox News in a statement released on Sunday. Trump, who frequently called the New York Times fake news, actually cited the newspaper, which addressed some of the lower ratings on specific shows for the network.

"Segments featuring Fox's own reporters consistently drew lower ratings, especially if they were covering stories the audience deemed unfavorable to Mr. Trump," the Times reported.

Trump's statement also extended to those who refused to report on the lie that he actually won the 2020 election. The statement then rambled about "Big Tech" and individuals wanting to end the discussion about his election loss. Trump appeared to assume that Fox's reporters don't support him and thus don't want to talk about his false claims of a contested election.

"Mitch McConnell and his RINO friends would rather see a Democrat like Biden be president than a Republican like me," Trump wrote. "It works better for him and his agenda, but it doesn't work better for our Country (sic). He should have done something about it, and he still should," wrote Trump, presumably addressing the 2020 election.

The former president has been attacking McConnell for over a year, after he refused to help throw the election for Trump.

"The primary thing they don't want to talk about is the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election (sic)," Trump's statement added. "It's all about that from the Laptop from hell (sic), to the Zuckerberg Facebook Unlocked boxes, to cancellation by Big Tech."

You can read the full statement here.