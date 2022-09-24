'Never seen anything remotely like this': Analyst explains how Trump's fraud case could cripple his political future

If former President Donald Trump decides to enter the 2024 presidential race, his campaign journey will be far different than most. Trump's time on the campaign trail would likely include ongoing legal battles in several courts across the country.

Now, analysts are weighing in with their take on the road ahead for the former president.

"The long-running panoply of investigations into Trump – over his business practices, his handling of classified information, his efforts to overturn his election loss in 2020, and his role in the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 – will burden any 2024 presidential run by the former chief executive," analysts said, per USA Today's David Jackson.

So, will the court cases help or hinder Trump's chances of running for president again? While some believe the cases could pose problems for the former president, his allies believe the cases might help him.

"With a separate tax fraud case also moving against the Trump Organization, Trump's legal problems will be in the headlines for months, or perhaps even years, to come," Jackson noted.

However, he also added, "Trump and his allies – including some past allies – say the investigations will only help him politically as voters rally around a man they believe is being unfairly targeted."

"I don't think it's going to hurt him," said former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. "The more overboard these cases get, the more I think it's going to help him."

Despite his allies' attempts to dismiss his mounting legal issues, Jackson emphasized how the fraud case in New York could be the most problematic. "New York AG Letitia James' suit - while a civil matter rather than a criminal one - is the most definitive sign yet that Donald Trump will likely be pulled into court while running for president," he explained.

Although Trump believes the legal pressure may dissipate if he opts not to run for president, he has made it clear he will not do that. Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity this week, he said, "I have to fight," later adding, "I'm under siege."

In the midst of all that Trump is facing, one historian has also explained how unprecedented his situation is. "I have never seen anything remotely like this in the history of the American presidency," said Michael Beschloss.

Trump still has yet to confirm whether or not he intends to run for president in 2024.