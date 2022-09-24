Trump's refusal to listen to his lawyers is 'coming home to roost': legal expert

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed that Donald Trump's actions following the search at his Mar-a-Lago resort that led to the discovery of boxes of stolen documents have made it difficult for the DOJ to not file charges against him.

Speaking with the host, McQuade stated that the search of Mar-a-Lago likely would have gone unnoticed if Trump hadn't taken to social media to announce it and that has put the DOJ on the spot to follow up with criminal indictments.

Adding to that, she suggested he is not listening to his lawyers.

With host Phang stating it was "put up or shut up time" for Trump to make a solid case for keeping the documents, McQuade said it may be too late.

"So often Donald Trump's defense is to win the court of public opinion, to win the news day; he's thinking about today," she explained. "He's not really thinking about tomorrow and most lawyers will tell their clients not to say anything. Because whatever you say can be used against you. So I think we're seeing some of that come home to roost here."

"The public wouldn't even know about this search if Donald Trump himself had not publicly announced it and, in fact, I think there is a good possibility that the Justice Department would have been happy to just get the documents back but he has made such a battle of it," she continued. "And now, I think it makes it very difficult to get the Justice Department to decline to file charges here."

Addressing the pushback to Trump's team from special master Raymond Dearie, she added, "He is not putting up with any of this nonsense. He is moving things along with what he referred to as reasonable dispatch. He is not going to play games, and he is making them articulate if there is some defense of planted evidence."

Watch below or at the link: