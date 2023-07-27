Ex-Trump friend: MAGA Republicans 'don’t care' that he 'can’t win'

Donny Deutsch, a former friend of ex-President Donald Trump, explained during an appearance on Wednesday's edition of Deadline White House that the biggest challenge facing President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is how to dissuade Trump-loyal Republicans that they should not vote for him in 2024.

Although MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace pointed out that GOP moderates "may be doing some good for Joe Biden" by being in the "middle," Deutch believes that those constituents are too few in number to make a difference.

"Yeah. We're, we're not gonna know. This is interesting as a former ad guy, and I say to myself, 'What would I do as an anti-Trump ad?'" Deutsch retorted. "And the obvious place you go — because you can't just dump on Trump — it's at this point it should..."

Wallace jokingly interjected. "If it worked he'd be gone!"

Deutsch agreed, adding that there has been "eight years of it and we could do a twenty-four-hour special on it."

Deutsch said that while Biden's principal message should be that Trump "can't win," he is "convinced that there are such a large percentage of Trump voters that they don't even care. Voting for him is an emotional self-fulfilling mission that I don't know if that left-brain intelligent argument gets even through to the point where they'll go, 'Well, even I don't care, or yes, he can win.' But it's that only place to go as an advertiser, which, you know, he can't win. And look at this. And 'anybody with Biden' emotionally doesn't hit the nerve. They still wanna vote for this guy. It's in their cords, in their gut. It's a big 'screw you to the world, and you're not taking that away from me and that, I'm pounding my chest.'"

Watch below or at this link.

