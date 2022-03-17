Trump fumes after Wisconsin’s assembly speaker rejects push to decertify the 2020 election

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met with a group of Republican voters Wednesday who want the 2020 elections results overturned, and came out of the meeting saying that while he believes there was "widespread fraud," the results can't be decertified.

“There are some people who think that the Legislature has a unilateral ability to overturn the election,” Vos, who is a Republican, said after the meeting. “We do not.”

“I think there was widespread fraud, and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out," Vos continued.

Vos's comments soon reached the ear of former President Donald Trump, who then released a statement on his website slamming Vos's refusal to carry on with Trump and his allies' efforts to keep the false notion that the results can be decertified alive.

"If you rob the diamonds from the jewelry store, if you get caught, you have to give the diamonds back, votes should be no different," Trump said.

"Speaker Vos should do the right thing and correct the Crime of the Century -- immediately!" Trump's statement concluded. "It is my opinion that other states will be doing this, Wisconsin should lead the way!"

Read Trump's full statement below:

