Right-wing Gab CEO fears that Trump has been ‘compromised’

In a post to his own social media platform, the CEO of Gab cited Dinesh D'Souza's new movie "2000 Mules," which claims to prove "widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election," saying that it shows the state of Pennsylvania was "one of the worst in terms of rigging" the election.

"So why is it that Trump endorsed a World Economic Forum dual citizen globalist Hollywood doctor instead of @KathyBarnetteForSenate who has a track record of fighting for election integrity? She sued Montgomery County for illegally alerting voters of ballot errors," Andrew Torba wrote.

Torba went on to ask why Trump also has not endorsed Doug Mastriano, who described as "one of the single biggest champions in the fight for election integrity."

"Is Trump on our side or has he been compromised? A reasonable question given these facts," Torba wrote.

