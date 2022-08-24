‘There is no fall guy’: George Conway says Trump’s fingerprints are ‘literally' on the documents

Prominent conservative attorney George Conway described Donald Trump's legal maneuvering as "incomprehensible" during a Tuesday evening interview on CNN.

"So here's the question, did one of Trump's allies actually further implicate the former president of a potential crime?" CNN's Laura Coates asked. "After all, it was this letter that Trump ally John Solomon disclosed last night that revealed alarming new details about those 15 boxes of materials investigators received back in January."

Coates asked Conway why Trump's team released the letter.

"It's incomprehensible to me," Conway replied. "Basically that — and the motion he filed yesterday — are essentially admissions of guilt."

"And it's inexplicable to me other than you have a deranged client and bad advisers, both legal and political, Conway said. "That's the only explanation I have for it, but he is basically -- what he should be doing with this documents case is what he did in the New York attorney general case, which is pleading the Fifth Amendment and keeping his mouth shut."

Coates noted the reporting that Trump personally went through the boxes and concluded, 'That is very, very bad."

Coway said, "There is no fall guy."

"He can't dump it on [Mark] Meadows, there's no Allen Weissberg here," Conway explained. "He did this. His fingerprints literally and figuratively are on these documents and we have not heard a defense, we have not heard a single coherent defense. the only one they could possibly posit would be that he lacks the literacy skills to understand what was in the boxes."



