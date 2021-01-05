Trump quickly gets corrected by Georgia’s top election official after claiming voting machines aren’t working
Photo: Screen capture

Georgia's top elections official Gabriel Sterling on Tuesday quickly shot down rumors being spread by President Donald Trump about voting machine failures in his state.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, Trump wrote that "reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour."

The president then claimed that "ballots are being left in lock boxes," and then added that "hopefully they count them."

Just a half hour later, Sterling fired back at the president.

"This issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time," Sterling wrote. "The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President."

Sterling has regularly sparred with Trump since the end of the 2020 presidential election, and he blamed the president for the multiple death threats Georgia election officials have faced in the weeks since voters went to the polls.