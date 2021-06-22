Trump issues unhinged new statement about 'winning' Georgia -- and gets quickly shot down by fact checker
U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued yet another statement falsely claiming to have won the 2020 presidential election in Georgia -- but a fact checker for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution quickly shot down his false claims.

In his statement, Trump praised Georgia officials for removing over 100,000 names from their voter rolls -- but then demanded to know why those names weren't removed before the last election, which he narrowly lost to President Joe Biden.

"WHAT ABOUT THE LAST ELECTION?" Trump demanded. "WHY WASN'T THIS DONE PRIOR TO THE NOVEMBER 3RD PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, where they had us losing by a very small number of votes, many times less than the 101,789 figure?"

Trump then falsely asserted that "this means we (you!) won the Presidential Election in Georgia."

However, Atlanta Journal Constitution reporter Mark Niesse explained that Trump's claims have zero basis in reality.

"Exactly 0 registered Georgia voters who may be canceled voted in last year's election," he explained. "Voters aren't purged until they miss 2 general elections. Federal law bans list maintenance within 90 days of federal elections."