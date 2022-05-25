Trump's Georgia grudgefest flops as Republican voters also re-nominate attorney general: report

Donald Trump suffered a humiliating loss in Georgia as he sought to punish state Republicans who did not go along with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump lost the high-profile gubernatorial race as Gov. Brian Kemp defeated former Sen. David Perdue. It was the third week in a row a Trump-endorsed candidate lost a gubernatorial race.
That was the only race Trump lost on Tuesday.
"Georgia’s Republican attorney general has defeated a GOP primary challenger who entered the race with the backing of former President Donald Trump. Unofficial election returns show Attorney General Chris Carr winning the Republican nomination over John Gordon, who largely campaigned on Trump’s baseless allegations of widespread election fraud," the Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.
NBC News also projected that Carr won the race.
Trump called Carr the “Do Nothing” attorney general when he endorsed Gordon.
"As everyone in the Great State of Georgia is aware, Carr did absolutely nothing to stop the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud which, as facts have shown, and are showing, was rampant. He spent more time hunting those people who fought for the truth than he did those who cheated in the Election. Chris Carr was a disaster every step of the way. He wasn’t looking for Election Integrity, but rather, an easy way out," Trump argued.
Trump promised Gordon would "never let you down!"