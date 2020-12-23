Trump ‘literally going mad’ and it’s unclear if his new attorney general will stand up to him: Ex-FBI official
Chuck Rosenberg. (Screen grab via MSNBC)

Speaking to MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle this Wednesday, former U.S. attorney and senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg said that the incoming attorney general, who is set to replace Bill Barr, is a big question mark when it comes to reigning in President Trump.

"We'll see whether or not he has the spine for the job," Rosenberg said of Jeffrey Rosen, who will run the Justice Department during the waning days of Trump's administration.

Rosenberg said that in the last months of a presidential administration, particularly this administration, "things get pretty nutty."

"And so does Jeffrey Rosen have the spine and the ability to say no to a president who is literally going mad?" he wondered. "That's what worries me."

Watch the segment in the video below:


