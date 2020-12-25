'TOTAL DISGRACE': Trump bashed for second day of golfing amid Nashville terror attack
Nashville, Tennessee bombing scene and President Donald Trump golfing. (Photos: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump spent his second day golfing in Palm Beach, Florida even after a bomb literally exploded in the United States. An explosion ripped through the entertainment district of Nashville, Tennessee, Christmas morning and desperate Americans are still awaiting a COVID-19 stimulus deal.

CNN assignment editor Jason Hoffman revealed on Twitter that Trump was spotted through the shrubbery playing a round with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

For some, it sounded a lot like what elected Republicans complained about when the American consolate in Benghazi was attacked. The difference, of course, is that Nashville is on American soil.

See the tweets from furious Americans below: