Trump's Scottish golf courses take multi-million dollar hit because of policy he backed

Donald Trump's Scottish golf courses have been hit by a multi-million dollar loss that's being partially blamed on Brexit – a severance from Europe that he celebrated as being great for business.

"Trump’s Turnberry resort in Ayrshire, Scotland, recorded £3.7 million ($4.5 million) in pre-tax losses for 2021, while Trump International Golf Club Limited, parent of another course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, reported another £697,000 ($853,000) in pre-tax losses," reported Fortune's Alice Hearing Friday.

"The figures were revealed Thursday in delayed filings, and according to SLC Turnberry, whose directors are listed as Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the U.K.’s departure from the European Union is to blame."



Trump was a supporter of Brexit and, in 2016, predicted that "when the pound goes down, more people are coming to Turnberry, frankly."

"But Brexit has impacted the resort’s pool of staff, with lack of access to European staff for businesses in general resulting in greater demand for the individuals previously available to the resort,'" said the report.

"Supply chains were also affected by Brexit and fewer drivers were available, the document states, 'reducing deliveries and the availability of certain product lines. Prices have increased from additional freight and import duty charges.'"

The International Monetary Fund has projected that the U.K. is the only major world economy likely to shrink in 2023, according to BBC this week — with even Russia, facing crippling sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, possibly seeing some growth. Another forecast from OECD has Russia shrinking, but still has the U.K. performing second-worst behind it.

Amid all this, polling is showing a sharp retroactive decline in support for Brexit, with YouGov finding British voters believe leaving the E.U. was a mistake by a 56 to 32 margin.