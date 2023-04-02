Trump relaxes on Palm Beach golf course as arraignment looms

Soon-to-be-indicted former President Donald Trump spent part of Saturday golfing, being whisked to the course from Mar-a-Lag in a motorcade.

He also spent time utilizing his latest grievance to grift his supporters financially.

Trump fans rallied outside the golf course to show their support for the former president.

“This is pretty much a typical Trump flag-waving crowd,” Trump supporter Greg Aselbekian told Scrippsnews.com.

“We still support President Trump, and it’s just another day to celebrate him and let him know that we have his back.”

Trump waved to the crowd and sent his supporters free MAGA hats, Scripps reported.

Presumably he didn’t stop and ask for financial help, but his campaign

team has been busily doing just that, according to USA Today.

“Trump raised over $4 million in the 24 hours since the news of his indictment broke,” according to a statement from his presidential campaign.

In the hours after Trump’s indictment was made public, his campaign sent out fundraising emails asking for donations to stop what he called the “witch hunt.”

On the flip side, Trump wasn’t alone in exploiting his indictment for money.

Along with Trump, both his Republican allies and Democratic critics are fundraising off of his indictment.

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who was just elected in the 2022 midterm elections, sent out a fundraising email on Thursday evening asking supporters to donate and “step up for President Trump and put America First.”

It wasn’t just Republicans.

“Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for California’s soon-to-be open Senate seat in 2024, sent an email also on Thursday evening asking for donations ‘to help us prepare for Trump’s inevitable attacks – and ensure we defend the rule of law,” the newspaper reported.