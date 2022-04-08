NYC is 'disappointed' as Trump regains control of his city-owned Bronx golf course: report

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Debra James ruled on Thursday that the Trump Organization will maintain control of the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park in the Bronx.
"Former Mayor Bill de Blasio terminated a Trump company’s contract for the Ferry Point Park golf course last year citing the former president’s role in stirring up the riot at the U.S. Capitol," The City reported Friday. "The city attempted to argue that the Trump name, and by association the golf course, was tarnished as a result of the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted insurrection and would not be able to profit or to operate tournaments — which city lawyers claimed was a requirement under the Trump Organization’s 20-year contract with the city Parks Department."
The judge vacated the contract's termination.
“Anyone holding a city concession is held to a high standard. We are disappointed in the Court’s decision,” a spokesperson for the New York City Law Department said.
