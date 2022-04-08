NYC is 'disappointed' as Trump regains control of his city-owned Bronx golf course: report

"While it remains unclear what Mr. Alexander might tell the grand jury, he was intimately involved in the sprawling effort to mount political protests challenging the results of the election, and had contacts with other organizers, extremist groups, members of Congress and, according to the House committee investigating Jan. 6, White House officials during the period after Election Day," the report noted.

Mysteries remain about Alexander's involvement — including a payout he received from a PAC days after he got a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating January 6. But he has previously implicated several Republican lawmakers in the planning of the rally, including Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) — and according to the report, he could also implicate more Trump allies.

"Mr. Alexander might ... be able to shed light on some of the activities on Jan. 6 of a man he considers to be something of a mentor: Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime adviser to Mr. Trump," said the report. "Mr. Alexander said through his lawyer that in the run-up to Jan. 6 he spoke with Mr. Stone about 'logistics' and the 'warring factions' of organizers, and provided the House committee with all of his communications with Mr. Stone on the day of the Capitol attack."

"While Mr. Alexander is the first pro-Trump political organizer to acknowledge his cooperation with the government, several far-right militants, including members of the Oath Keepers, have also reached cooperation deals with prosecutors," noted the report. "Those Oath Keepers working with the government could help prosecutors with the sprawling seditious conspiracy case that was filed in January against the Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other members of the group." Charles Donohoe, a leader of the far-right Proud Boys, has also taken a deal to cooperate with prosecutors this week.

You can read more here.