'It's insane': Donald Trump Jr attacks Irish hate speech bill ahead of his father's visit

Donald Trump Jr. speaking with attendees at the Culture War tour in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)
Former President Donald Trump is due to visit Ireland this week as he visits his golf courses – and his son prepared for his visit with an attack on the host country's proposed new hate speech law.
"It's insane," he tweeted.
As The Independent points out, Donald Trump Jr. was responding to a Twitter user who wrote: “Ireland is about to pass one of the most radical hate speech bills yet. Merely possessing ‘hateful’ material on your devices is enough to face prison time. Not only that, but the burden of proof is shifted to the accused, who is expected to prove they didn’t intend to use the material to ‘spread hate’. This clause is so radical that even the Trotskyist People Before Profit opposed it as a flagrant violation of civil liberties. Dark times.”
Trump Jr. replied, writing: “It’s insane what’s happening in the ‘free world.'"
Justice minister Helen McEntee, who introduced the legislation last year, said it was designed to protect people who are "living in fear."
“We all have a right to feel safe and to be safe but for somebody to feel unsafe simply because of who they are, so their race, their religion, the colour of their skin, and their sexual orientation, it’s not a society that I want to live in, and it’s not what we should be tolerating," she said.
The legislation is the first of its kind since Ireland does not currently have specific laws dealing with hate crimes.
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday passively accused China of purposefully spreading COVID-19 into the United States to destroy his political career.
"China, I was very from, I was probably the first one I said, it came from the lab in Wuhan. I knew that," Trump declared on Life, Liberty & Levin, starring right-wing Fox News host Mark Levin.
Scientists have yet to form a consensus as to how and why SARS-COV-2 began infecting human beings. The British Broadcasting Corporation explained in March that "a World Health Organization (WHO) investigation was supposed to get to the bottom of it, but many experts believed it produced more questions than answers. A team of WHO-appointed scientists flew to Wuhan in early 2021 on a mission to investigate the source of the pandemic. After spending 12 days there, which included a visit to the laboratory, the team concluded the lab-leak theory was 'extremely unlikely.'"
The BBC noted that the "natural origin" theory "was widely accepted at the start of the pandemic, but as time has worn on, scientists have not found a virus in either bats or another animal that matches the genetic makeup of COVID-19, leading some to doubt the theory." Although the BBC pointed out that most experts still believe that the virus mutated on its own, Trump, who is not among them, maintains his own reasons for clinging to the counternarrative.
"For one thing, you saw body bags all over the place around that lab. You know, there were body bags all over that area and nobody talks about it. But in Wuhan you had, through satellite pictures and other things, you had pictures, body bags all over the place. And you could see little lines, you know, from way up. But, They couldn't be anything else. But I said, and I've said right from the beginning, it was the lab in Wuhan, it got out. It got out of the lab," Trump opined. "I think it was incompetence. I, I really believe it was incompetence."
Trump suggested that the pandemic was Beijing retaliating against the tariffs that he imposed on Chinese goods and that China orchestrated the health crisis to ruin his chances in the 2020 election.
"You know, people said I was charging China so much money in tariffs, in taxes that a lot of people said they did it to get me out," Trump proclaimed. Those taxes cost American taxpayers $3 billion per month.
Trump then gloated that "We did great in that election. We did, I did much better in the second election than I did in the first."
Politicians have always taken their own parties to task to prove their independence come election time, but Donald Trump has turned it into a bloodsport with his vicious attacks on the Republican party, Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman wrote Monday.
Worse still, he notes, Trump has opened the door for his closest allies and rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to join in his ugly bashing of the party.
In his column, Waldman wrote, "As the 2024 GOP presidential primary gets going, it’s becoming clear that Trump has remade presidential politics in an under-appreciated way: He has made it practically a requirement that GOP candidates campaign on open hostility toward their own party."
Pointing to Trump's recently calling unnamed GOP lawmakers "freaks, neocons, globalists, open-borders zealots and fools,” Waldman noted that prominent Republicans seeking to raise their national profiles have joined in the attacks.
"Obviously, candidates who do this are mostly posturing. But the 2024 campaign is already testing just how far candidates, at least Republican ones, will have to go in making attacks on their own party establishment a key pillar of their campaigns," he wrote before adding that the former president has proved that bashing the party you represent can be a winning strategy.
"Trump showed that naked contempt for one’s own party wouldn’t necessarily cause a problem in the general election," he wrote before recalling, "In 2016, 89 percent of Republicans voted for him, and in 2020 the figure was 92 percent, about the same as previous GOP nominees had garnered.
"Once the general election starts, negative partisanship takes hold, with voters motivated strongly by their hatred of the other side."
Cancer is an evolutionary disease. The same forces that turned dinosaurs into birds turn normal cells into cancer: genetic mutations and traits that confer a survival advantage.
Evolution in animals is largely driven by mutations in the DNA of germ cells – the sperm and egg that fuse to form an embryo. These mutations may confer traits that differ from those of the offspring’s parents such as larger paws, sharper teeth or lighter hair color. If the change is beneficial, like a mutation that lightens the hair of a rabbit living in a snowy climate, the animal is better able to survive, mate and pass on its mutated gene to the next generation. Such changes accumulate over millions of years, eventually turning, for example, dinosaurs into bluebirds.
Evolution is natural selection of particularly advantageous traits over time.
Cancer arises by these same evolutionary pressures, but at the level of individual cells within a person’s body. Instead of animals fighting for survival in a harsh environment, cells compete for space and nutrients. Because different organs are composed of different kinds of cells, cancers arising from different organs differ from one another in appearance and behavior and in how well they respond to treatment.
Human cells are normally in a constant state of death and renewal. Old cells die and are replaced by new ones. These phases of death and renewal are usually orderly, with cells cooperating in a complex process that provides them with proper nutrition and replaces them at a constant rate, maximizing the overall function of the organ they make up.
Mutations disrupt this orderly process. Changes to the cell’s DNA alter the proteins that comprise the cell’s structure and govern its behavior, sometimes in ways that lead it to duplicate itself faster than its neighbors, resist normal death signals and sequester nutrients for itself.
The immune system attacks and kills mutant cells in most cases. However, if one survives and duplicates itself many times over, it can form a tumor made of multiple mutant cells. These tumor cells continue to reproduce and mutate, evolving until the tumor ultimately gains the ability to spread throughout the body.
Cancer detected at the earliest stages of this evolution can be treated more effectively than cancer at more advanced stages. This observation underlies the effectiveness of cancer screening programs in reducing cancer rates.
For example, colon cancer begins as a polyp, a small tumor on the interior surface of the colon that is harmless on its own but may eventually evolve and gain the ability to invade the colon wall and spread throughout the body. Precancerous polyps are easily removed during colonoscopy screenings, preventing them from evolving to invasive colon cancer.
Different cancers require different treatments
In general, cancers from different organs look distinct from one another and contain different proteins. This leads to variations in how they behave.
Under the microscope, cancer looks like a distorted and disorganized version of the normal tissue from which it arose. Cancer cells tend to contain the same set of proteins as those in healthy organs, and likewise continue to perform many of the same functions. For example, prostate cancer contains large amounts of androgen receptors, proteins that bind to testosterone and drives cells to grow and survive. Androgen receptors both enable normal prostate function and drive growth of prostate cancer.
Tumors arising in a given organ also tend to have mutations in the same set of genes, even among different patients. For example, around half of patients with melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer, have a mutation in the BRAF gene that enhances cell growth and survival. In contrast, BRAF mutations are rare in lung cancer.
Pathologists look at tissue samples under a microscope to identify cancer cells.
Cancers also differ in the number of mutations they contain, and this number is strongly associated with the organ from which they arise. The prevalence of mutations is also influenced by mutations in genes that control DNA repair. For example, thyroid cancers typically have a low number of mutations while colon cancers have many mutations, a number that is increased dramatically in tumors that have lost genes involved in DNA repair.
Because of these substantial differences in proteins and mutations, tumors from different organs respond differently to treatment. For example, the majority of patients with testicular cancer can be cured with traditional chemotherapy combined with surgery. However, thyroid cancer and melanoma respond minimally to chemotherapy and require different approaches. Radioactive iodine can only be used to treat thyroid cancer because only thyroid cells take up iodine as part of their usual function.
Tumors that contain a large number of mutations often respond well to immunotherapies that help the patient’s immune system attack cancer cells. This is because the immune system sees tumors with more mutations as more foreign and thus mounts a greater response against them. For example, melanoma and bladder and lung cancers respond well to immunotherapy, particularly those that have lost DNA repair function. In contrast, prostate cancer, which often harbors a low number of mutations, has typically responded poorly to immunotherapies.
For example, a subset of lung cancers is driven by mutation in a gene called EGFR. These are treated with a group of drugs that block the protein the mutant EGFR gene encodes for, slowing the cancer’s growth. Lung cancers treated with these drugs often develop a new EGFR mutation called T790M that confers resistance to most EGFR inhibitors. However, researchers have developed another drug that inhibits proteins with T790M and other EGFR mutations more broadly, improving survival for patients with these types of lung cancers.
Cancer cells can adapt to treatments and become resistant to them.
Similarly, metastatic prostate cancer is often treated with drugs that block androgen receptors, because it depends on them for growth and survival. Over time, the tumors evolve in response to these drugs and develop mutations that change the androgen receptor, massively increase the amount of androgen receptor they produce or, in some cases, completely change their appearance and protein content so they no longer rely on androgen receptors to survive. In these instances, patients require different therapies to overcome resistance.
Not an easy fight
The fight against cancer is a fight against evolution, the fundamental process that has driven life on Earth since time immemorial. This is not an easy fight, but medicine has made tremendous progress.