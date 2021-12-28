Trump's golf resort settles with PGA over canceled tournament
Donald Trump golfing. (Photo via Twitter)

Donald Trump's real estate company has settled with the PGA over a dispute regarding the organization's scrapping of a marquee tournament that was scheduled to take place at his New Jersey resort, the New York Daily News reports.

“We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its professionals, who are the best in the golf industry,” Eric Trump said in a statement.

The PGA responded by pointing out that the Trump resort in Bedminster, N.J. “is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

The tournament will instead be held at a Tulsa, Oklahoma golf club.

Read the full report at the New York Daily News.

