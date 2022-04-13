Trump now selling fans $75 autographed photo of himself supposedly making a hole-in-one

Former President Donald Trump has found a new way to make money from his followers.

As noted by reporter Olivia Nuzzi, Trump sent out a fundraising message to his supporters that offered them the chance to own an autographed photo of himself supposedly making a hole-in-one while playing golf last month.

"Friend, many people are asking, and yes, it's true," the message began. "While playing golf with some of the greatest golfers in our country, I made a hole-in-one."

Trump then shifts from bragging about his alleging athletic triumph to hitting up his fans for money.

"Friend, I just released one of my favorite photos of me golfing and I want YOU to have it," the twice-impeached former one-term president wrote. "I even SIGNED it for you.... Contribute $75 or more TODAY to claim your Trump Golf Photo signed by your favorite President."

See screen shots of the message below.

