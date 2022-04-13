Trump now selling fans $75 autographed photo of himself supposedly making a hole-in-one

Former President Donald Trump has found a new way to make money from his followers.
As noted by reporter Olivia Nuzzi, Trump sent out a fundraising message to his supporters that offered them the chance to own an autographed photo of himself supposedly making a hole-in-one while playing golf last month.
"Friend, many people are asking, and yes, it's true," the message began. "While playing golf with some of the greatest golfers in our country, I made a hole-in-one."
Trump then shifts from bragging about his alleging athletic triumph to hitting up his fans for money.
"Friend, I just released one of my favorite photos of me golfing and I want YOU to have it," the twice-impeached former one-term president wrote. "I even SIGNED it for you.... Contribute $75 or more TODAY to claim your Trump Golf Photo signed by your favorite President."
See screen shots of the message below.
This is how Donald Trump is raising money from his supporters today.pic.twitter.com/MnwQNzOXGw— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivia Nuzzi) 1649893066
