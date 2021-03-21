Trump has a tantrum on the golf course — slams clubs into the green

Former President Donald Trump apparently had a bad day on the golf course Sunday, according to the Daily Mail. The Mar-a-Lago club owner was on his golf course when he was captured

The video appears to show Trump moving his ball slowly toward the hole with his putter.

He appeared in his signature red MAGA hat, white collared shirt and slacks. He was photographed beating his club into the grass, though it's unclear what shot he made or didn't make that prompted the outburst.

Trump was later joined by a group on the course, all of whom were wearing MAGA hats.

See the video below from the Daily Mail.