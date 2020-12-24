Trump's GOP defenders are getting exactly what they deserve now that he has turned on them: columnist

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent argued that after years of defending Donald Trump, Republicans in Congress are getting everything they deserve now that Trump is betraying them and threatening to throw out their stimulus negotiations.

"House Republicans are in a fury with President Trump, now that he is threatening to blow up the carefully negotiated settlement that led to passage of the $900 billion economic rescue package. They are raging that he abandoned them after the White House asked them to support the deal," wrote Sargent. "Oh, dear. Given what a cartoonish farce this has all become, let's let Mr. Krabs of SpongeBob SquarePants do the honors: 'Boo, hoo. Let me play a sad song for you on the world's smallest violin.'"

"Let it not be forgotten that more than 125 of the very same House Republicans now raging at Trump for betrayal just got through betraying our country on his behalf, by joining a lawsuit designed to further his aim of subverting millions of votes in four states to keep him in power illegitimately," wrote Sargent.

In fact, he noted, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), both of whom decried Trump's actions, were among those who joined the suit.

"Republicans ... delivered beyond what should have been Trump's wildest dreams. And this went well beyond their backing for Trump's effort to overturn the election," wrote Sargent. "During impeachment, House Republicans went to extraordinary, farcical lengths to function as dutiful propagandists and literal bodyguards against accountability for Trump. They worked to thwart transparency into Trump's finances, helping to shield his self-dealing from the public they purport to serve." And even in spite of this, Trump is throwing them under the bus in a way that "exposes" they are "the real obstacle to robust assistance to the American people."

"That, after all this, House Republicans feel abandoned and betrayed by Trump — well, it couldn't be happening to a bunch of nicer sycophants, enablers and betrayers of our democracy," concluded Sargent.

