Trump rages at ‘weak’ GOP after House overrides his veto: Say goodbye to your forts and treasures!

On Tuesday, outgoing President Donald Trump took to Twitter in a fury, slamming "weak and tired" House Republicans for allowing passage of a veto override for the National Defense Authorization Act — telling everybody they had better "say goodbye" to, among other things, "forts" and "treasures" and characterizing it as "total submission" to "Big Tech" because it didn't include an unrelated liability shield repeal he has been demanding.

"Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW!" he concluded.

The bill now heads to the Senate. It is not clear whether there will be sufficient votes to override the veto there, even though it passed by a veto-proof margin last time, because not every Republican may be willing to go against the president.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has also threatened to hold up the override vote in order to force a vote on the bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 per person.