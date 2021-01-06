Republicans are sealing themselves inside the tomb that Trump created for them: Ex-RNC chairman

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, former RNC chairman Michael Steele was asked by host Stephanie Ruhle about a 2016 tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that resurfaced as GOP hopes in Georgia dimmed, where he warned, "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it."

Ruhle asked Steele to talk about where the GOP goes from here.

Steele said the tweet was true then as it's true now, and it's evident by the "wreckage and ruin" that has taken down Republican leadership.

According to Steele, if Republicans go forward with their plan to challenge slates of electors from a handful of swing states, "it will be sealing the Republican Party inside the tomb that Donald Trump has created for them."

"That, at the end the day, is their truth," Steele continued. "It doesn't break down about policy and whether or not there's an infrastructure bill ... it's about the fact that you took yourself out of position to govern, you took yourself out of position to lead the country forward by following some crazy guy who believed it was all about him and not the Constitution."

