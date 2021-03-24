The GOP's strategy for retaking power depends on 'maximum voter suppression' -- and Trump keeps giving away the game: op-ed

Writing in The Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Greg Sargent contends that Republicans' strategy for retaking power "depends in no small part on undertaking maximum voter suppression and other anti-majoritarian efforts all over the country" -- all while pretending that voter suppression has nothing to do with their agenda.

The only problem is that former president Donald Trump "keeps revealing the actual goal of the strategy right in broad daylight."

Ultimately, Sargent claims, voter suppression is key to Republican hopes of retaking the House and Senate in 2022, and the White House in 2024.

A favorite phrase of Republicans as of late is "election integrity" -- and Trump has revealed what the phrase actually means: "making it harder to vote for the express purpose of making it easier for Republicans to win future elections."

According to Sargent, Trump's rhetoric on election integrity isn't him giving Republicans their marching orders -- it's already embedded in their core strategy.

"The call for 'election integrity' is now inseparable from the claim that the election was stolen from Trump. That's a lie, but the fact that so many Republican base voters believe it — which Trump and Republican officials themselves brought into being — is itself the stated justification to continue."

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.