'He's mad at everybody': Republicans are clueless about what Trump will do next

On CNN Thursday, anchor Pamela Brown broke down the key reason why outgoing President Donald Trump is threatening to tank the coronavirus stimulus deal — and why it makes his next move unpredictable.

"The president lost the election," said Brown. "He's mad. Mad at people on Capitol Hill, like [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell, who acknowledged that Joe Biden was the president-elect. As one source told me, he's mad at everybody right now. So it is anyone's guess what he's going to do about this stimulus bill as millions of Americans are out there in limbo waiting to find out."

Trump has already vetoed the defense bill over its provision renaming bases named for Confederate officers and his demand that it eliminate liability protections for internet companies, setting up an override vote next week.

While he has not explicitly vowed to veto the stimulus, he has heavily hinted he will unless Congress reworks it to include more direct payments, blindsiding his party which spent months negotiating those payments down.

Watch below: