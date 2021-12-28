Trump scored over $4 million in government handouts for his Scottish golf course
Trump's forays into Scottish tourism and politics over the years have had mixed results, with controversy centred on his development of a golf course near Aberdeen AFP/File / Andy BUCHANAN

President Donald Trump was able to score $4 million in government subsidies from the U.K. government during the 2020 pandemic because his Scottish golf course was floundering.

BusinessInsider cited published company accounts in a Monday report revealing Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire slashed 273 jobs in 2020, while also claiming $3.7 million in furlough support. Then they scored an additional chunk of change in bailout dollars.

While Trump handed over the operations to his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, he still maintains a financial interest in the company.

"Additional government data reviewed by The Guardian shows both resorts made further financial claims this year as the U.K. government's emergency job retention scheme persisted," the report also said.

The furlough support numbers come from the 2021 claims, which were worth between $698,000 and $1.7 million, according to the BBC. But that adds to the previous year's total between $4.4 million and $5.5 million the previous year.

Trump's numbers claim that he lost more than $4 million in 2020 for the Turnberry property and $1.7 million at his Aberdeenshire resort. They both cited the COVID-19 lockdown as the reason for the staff and financial losses.

Ironically, the documents, which Eric Trump signed, also cited Brexit as a reason for financial losses, said The Independent.

"Brexit has also impacted our business as supply chains have been impacted by the availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and availability of certain product lines," Trump claimed, according to the report.

Trump was an avid supporter of Brexit, saying that the U.K. would be "better off" without the European Union. He later denied saying it, claiming that it wasn't that he was supportive of Brexit, he merely predicted that it would pass.

Read the full report from BusinessInsider.

SmartNews