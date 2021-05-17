Man who set up fake PAC to steal money from Trump supporters pleads guilty to wire fraud: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that James Kyle Bell, who created the "Keep America Great Committee," is pleading guilty to wire fraud after tricking Trump supporters into donating $500,000 to his fake political group.

Bell, who attempted a similar scam on Biden supporters with the "Best Days Lie Ahead" to the tune of $100,000 but returned them after a problem with the hosting portal, reportedly vastly underreported these donations to the Federal Election Commission.

"The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, but prosecutors stated in a letter to Bell's lawyer that they will seek between 78 and 97 months for Bell, along with a fine of $25,000 to $250,000," reported Justin Rohrlich. "As part of his plea, Bell also admitted to deceiving the government out of more than $1 million in phony Paycheck Protection Program loans intended to help employers avoid laying off staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

This comes shortly after John Lambert, a co-founder of the group "Students for Trump," was sentenced to 13 months in prison for a side hustle in which he pretended to be a patent attorney and scammed prospective clients out of more than $46,000 over two years.