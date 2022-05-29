Trump interrupts rally to rant about his thinning hair: 'I'm not happy, I don't like that'

Donald Trump was startled by the appearance of his hair while speaking at a campaign rally in Casper, Wyoming on Saturday.

Trump was speaking at the Ford Wyoming Center, which he did not fill, in support of Republican congressional hopeful Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney for the state's lone congressional seat.

In his speech, Trump complained about the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, offered lots of red meat for his MAGA base, and offered his take on the 2022 midterms.

As he was ranting about transgender Americans and schools, the former president abruptly interrupted his speech to discuss his hair.

"Excuse me, these massive screens that we paid a fortune for, I'm just looking at the back of my head. Is it getting a little thin?" he asked the crowd.

"I'm not happy, I don't like that," he said.

Trump apparently likes his hair so much that he allegedly took $70,000 in illegal tax deductions for hair care. In the video, it appears Trump has returned to dying his hair.

During the 2016 campaign, Monica Hesse wrote "the 100 greatest descriptions of Donald Trump's hair ever written for The Washington Post.

"It appears to be a comb-over, but, in­cred­ibly, it doesn’t arrive from any direction. You cannot stare at The Donald’s hair very long. It’s like staring into the sun," was one entry.

"The male equivalent of a push-up bra," was another.

Another said Trump's hair "resembles the behavior of alpha chimps who, as primatologist Frans de Waal reports in ‘Chimpanzee Politics,’ make their hair stand on end in order to look large."

Watch: